Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe to retire on February 1

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe is retiring effective February 1, he announced Friday.

McCabe has served as sheriff for the past 25 years.

In a statement, McCabe says his decision to retire was not affected by “recent unsubstantiated allegations in the local paper.”

McCabe went on to say:

“When I took office in 1994, the city jail was in the midst of a U.S. Dept. of Justice investigation. Today, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and city jail are fully accredited both statewide and nationally. As sheriff, I have received many awards and recognitions, all along knowing the credit belongs to the men and women that make up the NSO family. I am honored to have worked alongside so many dedicated deputy sheriffs and civilian support staff. I am also proud of the many jail inmate programs established to prepare offenders to re-enter society, community programs for our seniors and youth, and the stewardship of taxpayer money. I will always be grateful for the support of Norfolk citizens for allowing me to serve over two decades as their sheriff.”

Upon his retirement, Colonel Joe Baron, by law, will assume the position of sheriff on February 1 until the general election is held on November 7, 2017.