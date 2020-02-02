× Norfolk judge refuses to vacate Somali pirate’s sentence

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal judge in Norfolk has refused to vacate the life sentence of a Somali man convicted in a 2010 attack on a U.S. Navy vessel off the coast of Africa.

A judge in Norfolk issued a ruling Friday rejecting Mohamed Abdi Jama’s claims that his lawyer was ineffective.

Jama was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for piracy.

He filed a motion last year claiming ineffective assistance of counsel.

Authorities say Jama and other Somalis approached the USS Ashland in the Gulf of Aden and opened fire with AK-47s.

