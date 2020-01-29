GoFundMe created for fallen Officer Thyne’s family

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A GoFundMe account has been created for fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne.

The GoFundMe was created in efforts to raise money for Thyne’s family that was effected by the tragic death.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $4,000 so far.

24-year-old Officer Thyne died from her injuries after being dragged during a traffic stop in Newport News on January 23.

Newport News Police escorted the body of Officer Katie Thyne to Norfolk International Airport for her final trip home Tuesday.

A memorial shirt was created for Officer Thyne by Honor a Hero Project in efforts to also raise money for Thyne’s family.

