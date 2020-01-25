Honor a Hero Project creates ‘Officer Katie Thyne Memorial Shirt’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Honor a Hero Project is honoring fallen Newport News Officer Katie Thyne.

Honor a Hero Project has created an ‘Officer Katie Thyne Memorial Shirt,’ to honor the recent death of Officer Thyne.

According to the organization, all proceeds will be donated to the Newport News Police Foundation to be given to Officer Thyne’s family.

Shirts are currently available for sale until February 10.

The shirt is available in both black and grey.