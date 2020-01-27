2020 GRAMMY winners: Billie Eilish sweeps top categories

LOS ANGELES – Music’s biggest night turned out to be a big one for Billie Eilish.

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night, and the 18-year-old singer swept in the top 4 categories – Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Eilish made history as being the youngest artist to be nominated in all four.

Fellow multi-nominees Lizzo and Lil Nas X also took home some gold: Lizzo won in three out of the four categories in which she was nominated, and Lil Nas X won two out of the six awards he was up for.

While the winners had much to celebrate, there was also somewhat of a somber tone to the ceremony. Hours earlier, retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Seven other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died.

A number of tributes to Bryant came throughout the night, with second-time host Alicia Keys acknowledging how much Bryant loved music and encouraging the crowd to keep the show a celebration in his honor.

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019, was posthumously awarded for all three categories in which he was nominated.

Check out some of the night’s biggest winners below:

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I,I”- Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé –

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish

“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande – @arianagrande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran – @edsheeran

“Lover” by Taylor Swift – @taylorswift13

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” by Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” by Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” by Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Rap Album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” by Dreamville

“Championships” by Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” by 21 Savage

“IGOR” by Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” by YBN Cordae

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” by DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” by Lil Nas X

“Ballin” by Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

“The London” by Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” by Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” by Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” by Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” by Little Big Town

“Common” by Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile

