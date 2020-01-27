Musicians pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards

LOS ANGELES – “Tonight is for Kobe.”

That’s how GRAMMY Award winner Lizzo kicked off music’s biggest night at the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, just hours after news of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday. The victims also included his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Tributes from devastated fans have been pouring in all day.

The pre-televised ceremony began with a moment of silence for Bryant, with Recording Academy interim CEO and board chair Harvey Mason Jr. saying “we are in his house,” referring to the fact that the Staples Center is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant played for the team for 20 years and retired in 2016.

Second-time GRAMMY host Alicia Keys kicked off the show with a touching rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” – during which she was joined by Boyz II Men – in honor of Bryant.

Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built. Thank you @aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen for the tribute. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKlml9gF8H — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

When Aerosmith and Run-DMC reunited decades later to perform their 80s rap-rock hit “Walk This Way,” Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons held up the Black Mamba’s jersey.

Related: Photos from the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards

The Recording Academy said the musical tribute to Nipsey Hussle featuring DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, YG and Roddy Ricch “took on an even more retrospective and powerful resonance” after Bryant’s passing. Side-by-side photos of Hussle and Bryant ended the performance.

“Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built,” the academy tweeted early on in the show.

Click here for our full coverage on the death of Kobe Bryant.