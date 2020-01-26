Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy

Posted 7:05 pm, January 26, 2020, by

LOS ANGELES – The late Nipsey Hussle has won his first Grammy Award.

Lauren London, from left, Margaret Boutte, and Samantha Smith accept the award for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle” on behalf of Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Hussle won best rap performance Sunday for “Racks in the Middle,” which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Lauren London, Hussle’s partner and the mother of his child, accepted the award with several members of Hussle’s family.

London called Hussle “a phenomenal vessel” who “did it not just for the awards, but for the people.”

The Los Angeles rapper whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, got his first Grammy nomination last year.

Less than two months later, he was shot and killed at age 33 as he stood outside his clothing store.

The award comes on a day when Los Angeles is mourning another local hero, former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday at age 41.

Related:

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy takes center stage at Grammy Awards

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.