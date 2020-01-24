Post Office renamed after hero in Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ryan Keith Cox will now be the namesake for a Post Office.

On Friday morning, the office near the municipal center was renamed after Cox in a ceremony involving local elected officials and Cox’s family.

Cox was one of 12 people to die in the shooting, but witnesses say he helped guide people to safety and saved lives.

“We are so proud of the way he lived. We are proud of the way he died and we are so proud of what is being done here today,” his father, Pastor E. Ray Cox, said.

Rep. Elaine Luria helped get a bill through Congress calling for the name change.

