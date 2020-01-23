Accused killer Wesley Hadsell is expected back in front of a judge on Thursday morning

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Wesley Hadsell is expected back in front of a judge on Thursday morning.

Hadsell was charged with murdering his adopted daughter in Southampton County.

The Monday, December 16, the court proceeding was supposed to be the last motions hearing before Wesley’s February trial, but his attorney asked for one more hearing in January.

On Thursday, they are holding the motion’s hearing. He plans to ask the judge to suppress evidence from a search warrant about what was found in Hadsell’s hotel room shortly after Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell disappeared.

Wesley was charged with murdering AJ and concealing her body in November 2018. AJ was reported missing in March 2015, after she came home on Spring Break from Longwood University. Her body was found behind a home in Southampton County in April 2015.

The Medical Examiner said AJ died from an acute heroin poisoning.

Wesley was arrested shortly after AJ’s body was found but those charges did not relate to AJ’s disappearance and death. Wesley repeatedly told News 3 that he didn’t have anything to do with AJ’s death.

Earlier this year, Wesley pleaded not guilty to the murder and concealing a dead body charge.

When asked how Wesley was feeling about the trial, his attorney told News 3 he is doing fine and is looking forward to being found not guilty at the trial.

The trial is expected to last for two full weeks. The new motions hearing should not interfere with the February trial.

