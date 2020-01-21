Smartmouth Brewing Co. to release ‘Scooby-Doo’-inspired beer in February

Posted 8:49 pm, January 21, 2020, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Jinkies – a local brewery has a new beer!

Next month, Smartmouth Brewing Company will release its “Zoinks! Blackberry Mango Gose” beer – inspired by everyone’s favorite crime-hunting canine, Scooby-Doo – as part of its FruityToons Gose series.

Photo: Smartmouth Brewing Company/Facebook

The beer features all-natural blackberries and sweet, juicy mango to balance the tartness from the lemon of the traditional German-style sour beer.

“It’s the sort of refreshing drink you share with friends once you’ve finished a long day’s work of searching for clues and unmasking another villain,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Smartmouth announced that it’s also bringing back its popular “Saturday Morning IPA” – which made national headlines last year, with some people even reselling the limited-edition beer online for hundreds of dollars – one last time. Their “magically ridiculous,” cereal-inspired beer will be featured at its Norfolk and Virginia Beach tasting room locations on Saturday, March 7.

The “Zoinks! Blackberry Mango Gose” beer releases on Sunday, February 2 in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Draft and 16 oz. four-packs will be available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.