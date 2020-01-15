× ‘I was afraid!’ says mother of student who was in a Norfolk high school during a shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – “Everyone was really scared. Really nervous. Lots of parents walking around, it was raining,” says the mother of a freshman at Maury High School.

This was the scene last month on December 13th outside Maury High; parents standing outside the building with their umbrellas searching for answers.

“I came to pick my daughter up from school,so she didn’t have to walk but she wasn’t coming out. I texted her telling her where I was and she kept texting ‘I love you mom’”, says the mother who did not want to be identified.

The texts from her 15-year-old daughter continued. “She said ‘I love you mom, I love you mom’ and I said what’s going on, why do you keep saying that are you okay?”

Her daughter responded saying, “There’s rumors about a gun being on the third floor, I don’t have service.”

This was not a drill. Parents later got a voicemail from the school. “Norfolk Police are currently investigating an incident that involves a student who was in possession of a handgun while in class.”

Norfolk police say a 17- year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters after he was shot in the hand and another student a 16-year-old had the gun after the shooting happened.

“How did a loaded handgun get into a school? Why haven’t we been given any more information? “asks the mother. She wants an understanding of why her daughter hid under a table for almost 2 hours with her classmates.

“She’s never been through anything like this, I don’t know if any of her friends have. They were really scared.”

The school sent parents another voicemail the weekend following the incident saying ,“we want parents to know that as a precautionary measure only, additional security personnel and police officers will be in place at the school tomorrow December 16th.”

“I asked my daughter if she saw extra police officers she said no, she didn’t notice anything increased.”

She says more needs to be done to protect these children.

“A child shouldn’t have to say goodbye to her mom in a text message when she is in fear for her life.”

We reached out to the school district about this parents concerns. A spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools says they are working to find these answers and we will have their response here and on air.