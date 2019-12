NORFOLK, Va. – Maury High School is on lockdown Friday afternoon.

The lockdown was placed around 1:45 p.m., and it stemmed from an earlier incident, officials said.

Officials are searching for a weapon but did not go into any more detail about what kind.

One student sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Officials did not know how the injuries were caused.

