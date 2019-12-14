Two teens charged after shooting at high school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives have charged two juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred inside Maury High School.

On Friday, December 13, police responded to Maury High School after a 17-year-old student sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. The student’s teacher was made aware of the injury and the student was referred to the school nurse’s office.

The school was placed on lock-down while police investigated the incident.

The juvenile was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the student was in possession of a handgun which accidentally discharged.

While investigating the shooting, detectives discovered that another student who was 16-years-old had possession of the firearm after the accidental shooting occurred.

As a result, the 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, shooting into an occupied school, reckless handling of a firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The 16-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property.

Both juveniles are being held at the Norfolk Detention Center, reports say.

Police have not released any other details surrounding this on-going investigation.

Anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit an anonymous tip.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

