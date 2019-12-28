U.S. Marshals locate woman accused of trying to light victim on fire during armed robbery in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Marshals have located a woman accused of trying to light a victim on fire.

Reports say that a tip led to the arrest of Dominique Fowler aka “Peaches” after a two years on the run.

Earlier Saturday, reports say that the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Fowler without incident in Melrose Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

At the time of arrest, Fowler was found to be utilizing an identity card belonging to another person.

Fowler will be held in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections while awaiting return to Virginia, officials say.

U.S. Marshals said Fowler and a male suspect, who is already behind bars in relation to this incident, allegedly poured gasoline on a female adult victim and attempted to light the victim’s residence on fire during an attempted robbery. A small child was also reported home at the time.