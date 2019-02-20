× New details in search of Portsmouth woman accused of trying to light victim on fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – It’s going on a year and a half and still no signs of Dominique Fowler for Portsmouth Police and US Marshals.

“She’s been very savvy in how she’s been able to avoid arrest,” Public Information Officer Chris Leuer said. “We’ve been couple steps behind her all the way but’s it’s only going to take one phone call.”

She’s been on the run since late 2017.

Marshals tell news News 3 Fowler’s accused of taking part in a violent crime here on Lenora Avenue in Portsmouth.

“She is charged with pouring gasoline on an adult female victim while a co-defendant held the victim at gunpoint. They then attempted to light the victim and the house on fire,” Leuer said.

But that’s not the only troubling part.

“What’s even more disturbing is a small child was present in the house as these events was unfolding,” Leuer explained.

A new piece of information they uncovered is the 33-year-old’s nickname, “Peaches”.

A small detail but worth noting.

“There’s many people that we have talked to that and that’s all that they know her as, peaches. What’s for sure is she’s not using the name Dominique Fowler. She’s known to go by many different names and change her appearance, “ the Marshals said.

Investigators didn’t have much information on the victim but are hoping to provide closure, sooner than later.

‘The victim is alive and I don’t know the extent of the physical injuries but I imagine there’s been a lot of trauma suffered as a result of this,” Leuer said.

Fowler’s co-defendant is already behind bars for this incident.

Marshals tell us she initially fled to Atlanta but was last seen in Portsmouth last August.

Fowler is 5’3’’ and weighs about 175 pounds. She is known to wear wigs or extensions.

“Normally we are looking for a male who’s wanted for a violent homicide and this a little bit different,” the Marshals explained.

The 33-year-old is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Arson, Robbery, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Assault in connection to a November 27, 2017 incident.

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to Fowler’s arrest.