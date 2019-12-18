Man wanted for felony homicide connected to 4-year-old’s death, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is now wanted for felony homicide after a 4-year-old was beaten to death in a Norfolk home in November 2018.

Police released a tweet on Wednesday stating that 40-year-old Hank Smith Jr. has been charged with one count of felony homicide. Smith was charged back in May 2019 with one count of felony child abuse. Both charges are related to the death of 4-year-old Larkin Carr.

Smith has been out on bond for the felony child abuse charge with a preliminary hearing date set for January 2020. Police now have a warrant out for his arrest on the homicide charge and are currently searching for him.

He is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are ask to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Catherine Seals and her 15-year-old son also have charges stemming from Larkin Carr’s death. The son was 14-years-old at the time of the murder.

The teenager was charged with the second-degree murder of Carr, and Seals has been in custody since January after being charged with child abuse and neglect. The teen waived his rights in court and his charge of second-degree murder was certified to the grand jury.

Seals faces both felony homicide and child abuse and neglect charges. She met with the grand jury on May 1, and her trial is set for August 12 in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Sangamon Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child around 7 p.m. on November 12, 2018.

Documents say the then 14-year-old was home with the victim the day of the incident and called his mother when the victim wasn’t responsive.

Larkin’s mother, Tracey Quinones, said her two sons were living with Smith and Seals.

A detective noted that Larkin allegedly had an uncountable number of small bruises over the entirety of his body, as well as bruising on his stomach.

Seals told authorities that Larkin had been ill and became unresponsive while left at home in the care of her teenage son. She told them she was out with the child’s father when the incident happened.