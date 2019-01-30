Mother arrested for incident involving the death of her child

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police arrested a woman for an incident involving the death of a child.

In November 2018, police and paramedics responded to a scene and found an unresponsive child.

Catherine Seals is the mother of that child and it’s reported by officials that she was involved in the incident in which the child died.

The child was transported to CHKD and pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death still under investigation.

Officials have deemed this an undetermined death.

Stay with News 3 for updates.