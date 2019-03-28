14-year-old charged with homicide of 4-year-old boy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder of a 4-year-old boy, according to Norfolk Police.

New court documents reveal disturbing details.

Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of the 4-year-old boy as homicide. The cause of the child’s death was previously undetermined.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Sangamon Avenue for the report of an unresponsive child at around 7 p.m. on November 12, 2018.

The mother of the 14-year-old, Catherine Seals, has been in custody since January after being charged with child abuse and neglect.

Documents say the 14-year-old was home with the victim the day of the incident and called his mother when the victim wasn’t responsive.

Records indicate that Seals rode in the ambulance in the victim on the way to the hospital.

They say a detective noted that the child’s body allegedly had an uncountable number of small bruises over the entirety of his body, as well as bruising on his stomach.

Seals allegedly told authorities that the little boy had been ill and became unresponsive while left at home in the care of her teenage son and that she was out with the child’s father.

Court records indicate that the child’s father stated that there had been a previous incident of suspected abuse involving the 14-year-old boy. They state on September 23, the 4-year-old and his 3-year-old brother were home alone with the teen when they both sustained serious injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Seals and her son are being held in jail without bond in connection with the child’s death.