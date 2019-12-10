Virginia Beach School Board will not move forward with recommendations to change school start times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach School Board has decided not to move forward with recommendations to change school start times for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The motion failed in a 10-1 vote during the board’s Tuesday night meeting.

After surveying the community earlier this year, school leaders gave the following recommendations for start and end times:

Option A

Elementary A schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elementary B schools: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

High schools: 9:25 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Option B

Elementary A schools: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Elementary B schools: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Middle schools: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

High schools: 9:40 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Option C

Elementary A schools: 8:05 a.m. – 2:35 p.m.

Elementary B schools: 8:40 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Middle schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

High schools: 9:20 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Option D

Elementary A schools: 8:50 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Elementary B schools: 9:20 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Middle schools: 10:10 a.m. – 4:40 p.m.

High schools: 8 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

In October, News 3 reported that there was a growing online petition with more than 10,000 signatures from students who did not want the start time to change.

We spoke to several students who cited not having enough time for studying or after-school activities as reasons for not wanting the change. A number of students expressed similar concerns to the school board.

Board chair Beverly Anderson said the board made a mistake by not asking the public if they didn’t want a change in school start times. Other members agreed, and they later offered a new survey with only two options: Whether the start times should be shifted or maintained. You can see the results of the survey here.

