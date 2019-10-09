Virginia Beach school leaders release recommendations for new start times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the 2019 school year kicks into high gear – the conversation of school start and end times for 2020 is on the minds of many families and school board members in Virginia Beach.

Tuesday night, the school board got some feedback from the community about this.

In Tuesday's Meeting we learned from Daniel Keever, the Senior Executive Director for High Schools. – that he surveyed the community back in May -- and gave out these recommendations of school start and end times:

Elementary A schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elementary B schools: 8:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:40 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

High schools: 9:20 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

These times come after the board observed the strengths and challenges that families shared of transportation scenarios, many conversations with the school board and community members researching on their own.

"The implementation will not be scheduled until the fall of 2020 we feel like that year of planning gives everybody an opportunity to get their schedules straight to make sure their families can accommodate the new times," said Keever, Senior Executive Director for High Schools.

The plan would still need final approval from the school board before going in to full effect.

