When should the school year start? Let VBCPS know with this survey

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools want to know when you think the official start of the school year should be.

The Virginia General Assembly passed new legislation amending provisions in the Code of Virginia regarding the setting of school calendars and the first day that students may be required to attend school. As a result, it is no longer necessary for school divisions to seek waivers to begin the school year before Labor Day.

Thursday night, the district sent an email to families asking parents to take part in a survey about whether they prefer a pre-Labor Day start or would like to keep the start of the academic year after the holiday.

Related: Suffolk schools looking to start before Labor Day, but should they?

The survey is open until Friday, October 11.

Click here to share your thoughts.