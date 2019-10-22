× Students express their concerns to Virginia Beach school board about school start times; board takes action

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “It scares me that I’m not going to have enough time to do my grades and I’m not going to have time to go home and study,” said Cox High School junior Brooke Ford.

This is how many students in Virginia Beach say they are feeling after Virginia Beach leaders proposed pushing back the school start time to 9:20 a.m. meaning school gets out at 4:10 p.m.

These girls are varsity cheerleaders are Cox High School who have practice every day.

“Every day for about 2 hours until about 4:30 p.m.,” says Ford.

And if the school day starts and ends later they wouldn’t be leaving practice till about 6:30pm.

“When I get home I have to eat dinner and so all of my AP classes. I just would not be getting any sleep,” said junior Kylee Deaver.

Sleep is the reason why the school board proposed this change. They say research shows that high schoolers perform better with an adequate amount of sleep.

“I respectfully disagree with that,” says Deaver.

“Right now I already have about 3hrs of homework plus test that I need to study for and then when you get home after 7:30 p.m. you’re not going to be able to go to bed till about 12:00 a.m.” Ford adds.

Others say this time change will also effect after school duties for some students. Karlee needs to work to take care of her responsibilities.

“Getting out at 4:10 p.m. that’s not even a 5 hour shift which getting minimum wage is not that much versus getting out at 2:00 p.m. and starting work at 3:00 p.m.”

There’s a growing petition online with more than 10,000 signatures from students who do not want the start time to change.

A number of students expressed similar concerns to the school board tonight. Board chair Beverly Anderson says the board made a mistake by not asking the public if they didn’t want a change in school times. Other members agree. That is why they are recommending a new survey with only two options.

Board member Trenace Riggs says “

“I think the we should just keep it the same don’t change something that’s not broken,” said Deaver.