Man accused of killing Sailor in Fort Story crash appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nearly a week after a Navy Sailor was killed at JEB Little Creek Fort Story, his accused killer appeared on video in court.

Nathaniel Campbell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Oscar Temores.

The 23-year-old was a Master at Arms and was working security when police say Campbell crashed onto base.

Campbell’s car struck Temores. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Campbell was also hurt. He was arrested at the hospital.

On Friday, he said very little but appeared to still be injured. He had a cast on one leg and was taken away in a wheelchair after using a walker to get to the arraignment chair.