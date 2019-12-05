Family of fallen Sailor says arrest in case provides relief, but leaves them with questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The family of Oscar Temores is now getting some answers about the death of their beloved Sailor, but they're still left with many questions.

On Thursday, investigators announced the arrest of Nathaniel Campbell. Police say the 38-year old from Page County drove onto JEB Little Creek-Fort Story last weekend and hit Temores' patrol car head-on, killing the Master at Arms. Campbell is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"For me personally, it's the beginning of our family receiving answers surrounding my brother's untimely passing," said Ricky Fierro, Temores' brother.

With the arrest, Fierro said the family doesn't understand why a more severe charge hasn't been filed. "While I'm a huge advocate for mental health awareness, there was nothing 'involuntary' about the suspect's breaching of the military premises, which ultimately led to my brother's demise," said Fierro. "My family and I will charge full steam ahead with everything we have to make sure justice is rightfully served."

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said at this time the evidence supports an involuntary manslaughter charge, but the investigation is continuing. The charge would carry a maximum sentence of ten years.

When asked if a more serious charge is possible, the spokesperson declined to comment, but added, "We'll reevaluate as the case proceeds."

The case still presents many questions, like why Campbell was in the area and why he would've driven onto the base. "It's been a fog in trying to understand what happened, how it happened, why it happened," said Fierro. "There are so many questions."

News 3 asked police if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. A spokesperson replied, "I do not see indicated if they were factors."

The family is focusing on sharing the positives of Temores' life and being there for his young son and wife. "I can't express just how much outpouring of love we're receiving," said Fierro. "It makes me emotional just thinking about how much our community is helping us through these typing times."

Their hoping his body will return to California next week and then they will hold a funeral for the 23-year old.

Campbell declined to talk with News 3 from jail. A reporter called a relative who said she didn't know anything about what happened and quickly hung up. It's not clear when Campbell will face a judge.