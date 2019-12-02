× Family of Sailor killed on base says he was young father, devoted service member

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The family of Oscar Temores is trying to make sense of the Sailor’s death on base at JBE Little Creek – Fort Story, but right now answers aren’t easy to find.

“It’s mind boggling. We just can’t understand. God works in mysterious ways, but we all can just hope he went peacefully and he died doing what he loved to do,” said Ricky Fierro, Temores’ older brother.

The Navy hasn’t officially confirmed Temores’ identity, but his brother told News 3 they want to share his story. They’ve created a GoFundMe Page.

“He was born with the heart of a service member and passed unfortunately with the same heart of a service member,” said Fierro.

Base Commander Capt. Joey Frantzen said an unauthorized civilian drove through Gate 8 at a high rate of speed on Saturday night just after 7:30 pm. The civilian, who was in a pickup, crashed head-on into Temores’ patrol car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but Temores died. Investigators haven’t explained why this all happened, but Frantzen said it was not an act of terrorism.

Temores was a Master at Arms and providing security on the base at the time. “The Master at Arms who died served his country and this base in an exemplary manor with honor distinction and professionalism,” Frantzen told reporters on Monday.

Temores was just 23 years old and a new father. “While there are so many questions and confusion about the events that occurred, we know that at the end of the day he died doing what he loved to,” Fierro said.

The family is now in the process of trying to bring Temores back to California, where he was originally from.

Navy leaders say the incident remains under investigation. Virginia Beach Police haven’t identified the civilian driver yet, but a spokesperson said he remains in the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing and so far no charges have been filed.