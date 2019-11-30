Suspect hospitalized, Sailor dead following crash at Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A suspect is in the hospital and a Master-at-Arms is dead after a civilian crashed into a base security vehicle at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Saturday night.

According to a release by the Navy, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a civilian male entered the outbound lane at Gate 8 driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the security vehicle, resulting in injuries to both the suspect and the Master-at-Arms.

Both the suspect and the Master-at-Arms were taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital. The Master-at-Arms died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The Sailor’s name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The incident is under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the City of Virginia Beach Police Department.

