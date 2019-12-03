× Thieves steal four catalytic converters off daycare vans in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va- It’s a disturbing trend across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina, catalytic converter thefts. News 3 has reporter on several of these thefts targeting vans and cars over the past 6 months.

Monday night, Apple Tree Daycare in Chesapeake was the target.

“You start thinking oh my God, we have field trips next week the kids are going to a Christmas play this is their transportation how we get to and from.” said Heidi Rider, Executive Director of the daycare.

Monday the van driver went to start the two vans and heard a very loud sound, so Rider and her team went straight to their surveillance video.

“We saw two gentlemen in a blue car , they pulled up saws in hand, crawled under vehicle and stole the converters,” said Rider.

In the crystal clear surviellance video, you can see legs sticking out from under the van, they even squeeze their in between the two vans to get closer to the crime, and then even more bold and audacious, enjoy a drink, clean out their car, even put coolant in their getaway car during the act.

“There wasn’t a care in the world with them it was hey were out to steal these, and it makes you angry, its personal, its heartbreaking,” explained Rider.

Rider says it was a quick job, the bandits took just 30 minutes to steal the catalytic converters even leaving pieces of saw blades behind.

“We went to a mechanic and its averaging $1,500 per van for us to get them repaired, $3,000 when its all said and done,” said Rider.

An added expensive right before the holidays.

“It’s money we were not anticipating to come out of our budget line at end of year, its usually a time we try to help others in need,” said Rider.

Chesapeake Police says this is the 50th report of catalytic converter theft this year they are currently investigating. If you recognize the men or police, call the crime like at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.