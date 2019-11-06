How to protect property after rash of catalytic converter thefts in Hampton Roads

First News 3 told you about problems of catalytic converters being stolen in Virginia Beach.

Then church vans were hit in Chesapeake, reports were taken in Suffolk and now shocking numbers are coming out of Portsmouth.

One business had 255 catalytic converters stolen overnight on October 5. That is a loss of $31,000 according to a search warrant.

It’s a big issue here and across the country. A video was taken from a Kentucky business while two box trucks had their catalytic converters stolen.

Currie Whalen is the General Manager for Culligan Water off Victory Blvd in Portsmouth and her business one of the latest victims. She said three of their service vehicles have been hit. The delivery trucks were vandalized and the catalytic converters are gone.

“It’s frustrating and you feel a little helpless at the same time,” Whalen said. “Our guys came in and started up the vehicles and noticed something wrong immediately. And that’s when they started checking.”

Experts said catalytic converters can be an expensive part and it is needed to make a vehicle function.

Mechanic Jesse Owsley from Dail’s Auto Repair has worked on hundreds of cars. He said the materials inside a catalytic converter are valuable.

“You got O2 sensors they take readings on your filtering and it goes through the converter it’s supposed to help with emissions, so you don’t get raw fuel going out of the car,” Owsley said. “It goes for money and people take anything that goes for money. It more so hurts the businesses they have to pay out of pocket to get catalytic converters.”

Catalytic converters are often sawed off the vehicle. In a matter of seconds – a thief can cut one off. So what can people do to protect their property?

“Put the car in the garage if you drive a truck or anything else it sets off the ground those are the ones that are easy to get under two minutes then cut one off in about two minutes they’re not going to hit low to the ground vehicles,” Hall Divisional fixed operational director David Pickett said.

