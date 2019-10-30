× Catalytic converters stolen from Chesapeake church again

CHESAPEAKE, Va – Chesapeake Police are investigating a theft at Jolliff United Methodist Church.

Last week, staff say a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their church vans.

Making the report was like déjà vu for the staff. They made almost the same report to police earlier this year when their other van was hit by thieves.

The vans are used to transport students and help the church with outside events. It cost the church nearly $650 to replace the first stolen catalytic converter.

Now they are trying to raise money to replace the second one.

“We are a small church and every time we have something like this happen, we have to try to get parishioners to give a little extra to help cover the cost,” explained Jeff Hauck, who works at the church.

The church hopes to get the van fixed next week, but until then they are stuck and feeling a bit frustrated.

“What do we do to keep it from happening again?” questioned Hauck. “We have to come up with some sort of plan because over the long run it would have been cheaper to do something like that than it is to continue to replace these catalytic converters.”

If you have any information that can help police find who is responsible for these thefts, call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.