Deputies searching for suspect after robbery at Camden Co. church

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is outraged after a suspect stole items from a church Tuesday.

The post made on Facebook says that, “there’s a special place for those who steal from a church.”

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, reports say a suspect decided to break into the shed at New Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church.

The reports say the suspect stole over $2,000 worth of construction tools and caused nearly $500 worth of damage, officials say.

The Sheriff’s Office post explained that the tools belonged to a hardworking man that depends on them to make a living.

If you know anything about this robbery, you are encouraged to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-5046.

There is no further information at this time.

