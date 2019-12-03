Enrollment for VDOT’s 2020 Toll Relief Program now open

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Attention, commuters!
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that enrollment for the 2020 Toll Relief Program will be from December 2, 2019-February 15, 2020, for toll relief benefits that begin on March 1, 2020.
Applicants must bring proof of income and residency in person to the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in either Norfolk or Portsmouth.
To qualify for the program, participants must:
- Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth
- Provide one of the following for proof of residency:
- Driver’s license
- Utility, telephone or cable bill
- Checking or savings account statement
- Property tax bill
- Mortgage or proof of home ownership
- Rental contract
- Military documentation confirming residency
- Earn $30,000 or less per year
- Provide one of the following for proof of income:
- W-2
- 1099-MISC
- One month of pay stubs
- IRS 1040
- Employer’s statement
- Self-declaration of no income
- Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account
One a participant’s Virginia E-ZPass designated transponder records eight or more trips through the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels during a calendar month, a 75-cent refund is credited to his or her E-ZPass account for each trip. There is no limit on the number of discounted trips in a calendar month.
Current participants must re-enroll to receive 2020 Toll Relief Program benefits.
Since its inception in 201, the program has distributed approximately $1.3 million in toll relief to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who regularly travel through the tunnels.
For more information on toll relief, click here or call (855) 530-5506.