Enrollment for VDOT’s 2020 Toll Relief Program now open

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Attention, commuters!

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that enrollment for the 2020 Toll Relief Program will be from December 2, 2019-February 15, 2020, for toll relief benefits that begin on March 1, 2020.

Applicants must bring proof of income and residency in person to the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in either Norfolk or Portsmouth.

To qualify for the program, participants must:

  • Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth
  • Provide one of the following for proof of residency:
    • Driver’s license
    • Utility, telephone or cable bill
    • Checking or savings account statement
    • Property tax bill
    • Mortgage or proof of home ownership
    • Rental contract
    • Military documentation confirming residency
  • Earn $30,000 or less per year
  • Provide one of the following for proof of income:
    • W-2
    • 1099-MISC
    • One month of pay stubs
    • IRS 1040
    • Employer’s statement
    • Self-declaration of no income
  • Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

One a participant’s Virginia E-ZPass designated transponder records eight or more trips through the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels during a calendar month, a 75-cent refund is credited to his or her E-ZPass account for each trip. There is no limit on the number of discounted trips in a calendar month.

Current participants must re-enroll to receive 2020 Toll Relief Program benefits.

Since its inception in 201, the program has distributed approximately $1.3 million in toll relief to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who regularly travel through the tunnels.

For more information on toll relief, click here or call (855) 530-5506.

