Tolls to increase in 2020 for Elizabeth River Tunnels

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – If you’re planning your budget for 2020, you may need to add a little more to your travel expenses.

Tolls at the Elizabeth River Tunnels will go up in price again starting January 1, 2020.

These are the Midtown and Downtown tunnels between Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Officials say this is all part of the private-public partnership made in 2011.

It’s only a few cents per trip — but you know that can add up!

The tolls also increased from 2018 to 2019.

