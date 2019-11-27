Daughter speaks exclusively to News 3 after 72-year-old mother hit by stray bullet in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – 72-year-old Vanito Hoggard Goodman won’t be spending Thanksgiving at home this year.

Instead, she will be cooped up in a hospital bed fighting to recover from a gunshot wound.

The mother and grandmother was struck by a stray bullet on November 20th while she was inside her home on County Street in Suffolk.

Her daughter tells News 3 she was hit in the arm but the bullet traveled through her body. She was supposed to be released on Saturday but keeps running into medical complications.

“She wants everyone to know she’s not giving up, she’s a fighter and she has faith to believe something will be done about this – and it will be,” her daughter said.

News 3 reporter Erin Miller is speaking with the family and will share their stories at 11.