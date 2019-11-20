Elderly woman seriously injured in one of two shootings in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating two shooting incidents in the city Wednesday night, one of which left an elderly woman seriously injured.

Dispatchers received multiple calls at 9:47 p.m. advising of a shooting into a home in the 600 block of County Street in addition to a shooting into a home a block and a half away in the 300 block of Hunter Street in the South Suffolk neighborhood.

A preliminary investigation determined that an elderly woman in the 600 block of County Street was hit by gunfire while inside her home. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave her emergency medical assessment and treatment, and she was airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital.

Authorities say no injuries were reported after gunfire hit the home in the 300 block of Hunter Street.

The investigations are in the preliminary stages, and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone who has information about these shootings is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, at the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link or at the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

