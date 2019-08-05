List of events for 36th Annual National Night Out events across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s a great night to be out!

The 36th Annual National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, August 6 this year.

The event is designed to strengthen relationships between police officers and neighborhoods. Each community will have the opportunity to talk to law enforcement about the crime in their area and the steps they can take toward prevention.

Here is a list of National Night Out events happening in each of the seven cities:

Poquoson

The Poquoson Police Department will hold its first National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at Municipal Park (the site of the Poquoson Seafood Festival). The city-wide block party will include free food, music, bounce houses, games, exhibits, safety demonstrations and a display of public safety vehicles. Citizens will also get to meed members of their local police and fire departments in an atmosphere of community and fun.

Suffolk

More than 150 communities, homeowner’s associations, civic organizations, neighborhoods, churches and businesses are partnering together to make Naitonal Night Out special with block parties cook outs and mini festivals.

Suffolk’s National Night Out will open with a kick-off event at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber at Suffolk City Hall located at 442 West Washington Street. Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson, City Manager Patrick Roberts, Police Chief Thomas Bennett and Fire Chief Michael Barakey will be among the dignitaries to help start the evening’s fun.

After the ceremony, tour groups in nine motorcade units will venture out across Suffolk to visit the registered parties and enjoy the NNO fun happening in the city.

Fun fact: In 2018, Suffolk finished first in the nation in our population category, making it the fifth time they’ve received the top honors after national judging (2008, 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2018)!

Williamsburg

This year, the Williamsburg Police Department has expanded and relocated its National Night Out event to 1430 High Street, partnering with businesses and a number of other local organizations to provide an evening of food, fun and festivities. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., residents are invited to come down to High Street to meet officers from WPD, the Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, William and Mary Police, Colonial Williamsburg Security and the National Park Service.

Newport News

At 4 p.m., Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will kick off the Newport News Police Department’s National Night Out event, and Newport News Mayor McKinley Price will read a proclamation. The kickoff will be held in front of NNPD Headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

Neighborhood events will be held throughout the city, and department members will visit as many as possible.

Virginia Beach

Neighborhoods throughout Virginia Beach will celebrate this year’s National Night Out with a variety of events and activities such as cookouts, visits from local police and other first responders, parades, flashlight walks, contests and youth programs.

The following communities will participate in this year’s event:

1st Precinct Landstown Lakes/Meadows Lynnhaven Woods – Lynnhaven Woods Park at 156 Golden Maple Drive Princess Anne Quarter – Princess Anne Quarter Park at 2360 Fenwick Drive Rollingwood HOA Scarborough Square – Scarborough Square Park at 1225 Warwick Drive

2nd Precinct Eastwind Apartments Great Neck Meadows Joint Base Little Creek/Fort Story – HQ Drill Field La Tapatia Two Lynnhaven Dunes Oceans Condominium Seatack Community – VB Law Enforcement Training Center at 411 Integrity Way

3rd Precinct Chesapeake Beach Cypress Point Cypress Point North – Cypress Point North Park at 110 Fallbrook Bend Lake Shores

4th Precinct Brigadoon – Brigadoon Pines Park at 5007 Albright Drive Charlestowne – Charlestowne East Park at 1760 Legare Lane Chimney Hill Fairfield Forest – Fairfield Forest Park at 5400 Hargrove Boulevard Fairfield Neighborhood College Park/Framingham Village Green Run – Green Run HS at 1700 Dahlia Drive Kempsville Lake Lake Christopher Larkspur



Hampton

From 4-7 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center located at 1610 Coliseum Drive, the Coliseum Central Neighborhood Night Out Health & Safety Fair will features inflatables, a rock climbing wall and area businesses providing information related to health and safety. The event will take place in conjunction with National Night Out. Hampton law enforcement agencies will provide identification kits and have vehicles on display.

Portsmouth

Join the Portsmouth Police Department during their National Night Out event from 5-9 p.m. Community events promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie will be taking place throughout the city.

The following communities (and more) will participate in this year’s event:

Lake Shores

Westmoreland

Brighton Prentis Park

Cavalier Manor

South Loxley/Loxley Place

Wilson Ward/Gosport

Olde Towne

Kingman Heights

Mount Hermon

Waterview

Hunter’s Point

This story will continue to be updated as more cities release details about their events.

Click here for more information on National Night Out.