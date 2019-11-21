Norfolk Botanical Garden nominated for best holiday display in country, voting now open

NORFOLK, Va. – The Million Bulb Walk at Norfolk Botanical Garden has been nominated as one of the best in the country once again!

The display was nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice list, joining 19 other holiday light displays from around the nation. The Garden’s display came in second place in the nation last year.

Voting is live through Monday, December 2 at noon. Click here to vote — the Garden said in a statement that you can vote every day from multiple devices.

The Garden’s walk-through holiday light display began November 8 and will run through December 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night.

This is the Garden’s 25th year of lighting up for the holidays.