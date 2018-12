NORFOLK, Va. – They did it! The Norfolk Botanical Garden Million Bulb Walk placed second in a national contest!

You voted, and it worked. The display placed in USA Today’s contest for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the U.S.

The contest was part of the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contests.

Twenty nominees were selected and the top 10 winners were then chosen by the public during four weeks of voting.

The public voted the Garden’s holiday lights #2 in the country!