Norfolk Botanical Garden nominated for best holiday display in U.S., vote to help them win!

NORFOLK, Va. – The Million Bulb Walk at Norfolk Botanical Garden has been nominated as one of the best in the country!

USA Today put together a list of the top 20 displays in the country and Norfolk’s made the cut.

The catch is, you need to vote to keep our local display at the top of the leader board.

Voting is live through Monday, December 10 at noon. Click here to vote, you can vote once per day.

The Million Bulb Walk is at the Norfolk Botanical Garden November 9 – December 15 nightly from 4 – 9 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.