Million Bulb Walk returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – ‘Tis the season for chilly weather and holiday fun!

The Million Bulb Walk at Norfolk Botanical Garden is back for the holiday season.

Holiday lights will illuminate the Norfolk Botanical Garden November 9 through December 15.

The Garden will open its gates to members and guests from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The display closes at 10 p.m.

The event route is more than one mile long and is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices. At the end of the route, there is a tram that will take guests back to the parking lot.

Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for military, $13 for garden members, $10 for children 3 to 17 and children two and younger can get in for free.

Although the event is not pet friendly, there will be a Barks and Bulbs walk in January.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.