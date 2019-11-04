Norfolk Botanical Garden’s ‘Million Bulb Walk’ starts November 8 with new additions!

NORFOLK, Va. – Grab your walking shoes and join Norfolk Botanical Garden for the 9th annual Million Bulb Walk where guests will enjoy a walk through the Garden’s spectacular holiday lights!

This holiday walking experience lasts through December 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and cost $18 for non members, $14 for members, $16 for military, and $10 for children ages 3-17. Children two and younger are free. If you’d like to buy a ticket, click here.

Guests can immerse themselves in over a million twinkling lights – an experience like none other in Coastal Virginia.

Last year, nearly 49,000 guests kicked off the holiday season by experiencing the Million Bulb Walk!

The Garden has been lighting up the holidays for 25 years! The opening for their drive through light show was in 1994. Drive through the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights beginning December 15.

Watch in amazement as the TREEmendous dancing trees move to your favorite holiday music!

NBG has added some new surprises this year – look for morphing lights in the arboretum, falling snow lights, and new additions to the underwater scene. Plus, there is a mega 44 foot tall tree that guests can walk through and the Polar Prop Station is back! Complete your magical experience by purchasing a cup of hot cocoa or a holiday treat to enjoy during your walk.

To celebrate the Military, NBG is opening the Million Bulb Walk with a military salute. On November 8, every 10th active duty military guest will receive free admission.

During the 37-night event, all active duty military and veterans will receive a $2.00 discount nightly. Don’t miss the animated fireworks display – it’s the Garden’s tribute for Hampton Roads’ military members.

Nearly all of the holiday displays are made up of LED lights, saving energy and cost.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.