Former Norfolk Sheriff back in court Tuesday, plans to plead not guilty to corruption charges

NORFOLK, Va. – The former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse after being indicted on corruption charges. He had been granted a $10,000 unsecured bond by the court at his October appearance.

In October, McCabe was indicted on federal corruption charges along with Jerry Boyle – former head of the company Wellpath – which provides medical services at the jail.

Between January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle is accused of providing McCabe with gifts including cash, travel, gift cards and campaign contributions in exchange for contract extensions and renewals favoring Wellpath.

In McCabe’s initial court appearance, the judge ordered he can’t have any contact with his co-defendant and can only travel within the eastern district of Virginia and the southern district of Florida, where he now lives.

McCabe’s attorney says he will fight the charges and plans to plead not guilty.

