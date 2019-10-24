Former Norfolk sheriff indicted on public corruption charges

NORFOLK, Va. – Former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe was charged Thursday with defrauding the citizens of Norfolk through a bribery scheme, according to a statement by the United States Department of Justice.

McCabe, 61, and CEO of Correct Care Solutions Gerard Boyle, 64, are accused of participating in an illicit quid pro quo relationship while McCabe served as sheriff, according to court documents. Correct Care Solutions contracted with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to provide medical care services to the inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Between January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle is accused of providing McCabe with gifts including cash, travel, gift cards and campaign contributions in exchange for contract extensions and renewals favoring Correct Care Solutions.

McCabe is also accused of a similar quid pro quo relationship with the CEO of a Louisiana-based company providing food services management to the jail.

He announced his retirement in 2016 after serving as sheriff for 26 years, saying that he “wanted to take time for himself while he could.”

According to court documents, McCabe is charged with 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.