Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe granted bond during first court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Sheriff Bob McCabe was granted a $10,000 unsecured bond during his initial court appearance on corruption charges on Wednesday afternoon.

The judge ordered McCabe can't have any contact with his co-defendant and can only travel within the Eastern District of Virginia and the Southern District of Florida, where he now lives.

McCabe initially appeared in court in shackles, but the judge told US Marshals to remove them. "I thought the court was very fair and understanding that he's certainly not a risk of flight or danger to anyone who was in the courtroom," his attorney James Broccoletti said after the hearing.

Last week, McCabe was indicted on federal corruption charges along with the former head of the company providing medical services at the jail, now called Wellpath. Jerry Boyle was in court on Monday.

Between January 2004 and December 2016, Boyle is accused of providing McCabe with gifts including cash, travel, gift cards and campaign contributions in exchange for contract extensions and renewals favoring Wellpath.

McCabe's attorney says he will fight the charges and plans to plead not guilty. "It’s been a very difficult time for him and his family, but the amount of support has been tremendous. He appreciates that. He’s very humbled by it," Broccoletti said.

McCabe is due back in court on November 19th and will appear with Boyle. "If you're a baseball fan you know tonight's the seventh game of the World Series," said Broccoletti. "That's where we’re headed -the seventh game of the World Series."