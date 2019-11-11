‘Signing Santa’ to return to MacArthur Center to visit children with hearing impairments

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Santa Claus is comin’ to town!

On Tuesday, November 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Signing Santa will return to MacArthur Center in Downtown Norfolk so deaf and hard-of-hearing children can sign their wish lists to him.

The special VIP event will take place in the Ice Palace in the mall’s Center Court.

“Talking Hands,” a signing group of students from Lakeland High School, will also be at the event to perform holiday carols using American Sign Language.

Dressed as the Snow Queen from the “Nutcracker,” Richmond Ballet dancer Lauren Archer will also communicate with the kids using ASL. Archer learned sign language when her family adopted her younger brother, who is deaf.

Every child who attends the event will enjoy snacks, face painting and crafts.

MacArthur Center is located at 300 Monticello Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.