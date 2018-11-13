Children with hearing impairments visit “Signing Santa” at MacArthur Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Thanksgiving isn't until next week, but Santa is already making a stop in Norfolk.

Families gathered at MacArthur Center Tuesday morning to pay a visit to the "Signing Santa." It was a chance for deaf and hard-of-hearing children to share their Christmas wishes with Old Saint Nick.

The fun started off with some Christmas carols.

Along with a signing group of students from Suffolk's Lakeland High School, Santa himself made an appearance, signing, "Ho, ho, ho."

Related: Kindergartners surprise deaf custodian by signing 'Happy Birthday'

Dozens of children with hearing impairments were able to sit on Santa's lap and ask him for what they hope to get for Christmas.

It's an experience that parents said made a huge impression on them and their children.

"I feel great being here with my kids. My daughter is deaf and both of her parents - my wife and I - are deaf," one local dad signed to News 3 with the help of an interpreter.

Other deaf children were also invited to visit Signing Santa until MacArthur Center closed at 9 p.m. Interpreters were available throughout the day.