Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized, will undergo procedure after recent falls

ATLANTA – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday evening, the Carter Center announced.

He will undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The Carter Center says Carter, who is the oldest living U.S. president at 95 years old, is “resting comfortably” with his wife, Rosalynn, by his side.

The former president was most recently hospitalized in late October after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia. He was released a few days later after being treated.

It was the second time he had taken a fall.

Statement about Jimmy Carter’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

