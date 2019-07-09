Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage

Posted 7:56 am, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17AM, July 9, 2019

WTKR – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated 73 years of marriage on Sunday and may become the longest-married presidential couple soon, according to People magazine.

The record is held by George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara, both who died in 2018. The couple made it married together for 73 years and 111 days.

The Carters were married on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia.

According to the Jimmy Carter Library, Rosalynn rejected the 39th U.S. President’s first marriage proposal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.