Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage

WTKR – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated 73 years of marriage on Sunday and may become the longest-married presidential couple soon, according to People magazine.

The record is held by George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara, both who died in 2018. The couple made it married together for 73 years and 111 days.

The Carters were married on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia.

According to the Jimmy Carter Library, Rosalynn rejected the 39th U.S. President’s first marriage proposal.