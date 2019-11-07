Family of man shot, killed by Virginia Beach Police files wrongful death lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thursday morning the family of 57-year old Jeffrey Tyree filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Virginia Beach Detective Bradley Colas and another Virginia Beach police officer.

Tyree was shot and killed on February 9, 2019 near the 5700 block of Pauite Road.

Police responded to a domestic incident at his home, there they said they encountered a man holding a large knife attempting to harm himself, and officers attempted to negotiate with him for several hours to put the weapon down.

The man put the knife down, and officers went to engage with him. At that time, the man picked up the knife and approached an officer in what the department called a “threatening manner.”

A second officer discharged his firearm once, striking the man.

In September of this year, prosecutors said Detective Colas was justified for using deadly force.

They said after reviewing all the information in the investigation, it is “clear” that Colas was acting in defense of another officer on scene.

No criminal charges will be brought against Colas.

Tyree’s family disagrees with the findings of the Commonwealth. In a press release Thursday morning, his attorneys out of Ohio say, “Tyree’s family members called the police seeking help because Jeffrey was suffering from a mental health crisis. Jeffrey was in the yard of his mother’s home when Defendant Officer Tuft-Williams tackled him without warning from behind. Defendant Colas then fired his gun, striking Tyree. Tyree later died from this gunshot wound.”

The release from his estate attorney’s goes on to say, “The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney declined to present the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Tyree to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges should proceed against Colas. Counsel for the family made numerous requests to these offices for public records pursuant to Virginia Code and the Virginia Freedom of Information Act requesting the internal investigation reports, statements of involved officers and witnesses, and video of the interaction with Tyree. Both offices refused to provide any information, even after the conclusion of the investigation.”

“The officers’ conduct was reckless, unreasonable, and unjustified,” states Attorney Marcus Sidoti of civil rights law firm, Friedman & Gilbert. “Jeffrey Tyree did not have to die that day. To add insult to injury, the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney refused to share public records, keeping his family in the dark. Their complete disinterest in conducting a transparent investigation is disturbing.”

The family is seeking $15 million in damages, they announced.