Virginia Beach Police officer-involved shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved incident in the 5700 block of Paiute Road.

According to a release by the department, officers responded to a domestic incident at 11:01 a.m. Saturday. They encountered a man holding a large knife attempting to harm himself, and officers attempted to negotiate with him for several hours to put the weapon down.

The man put the knife down, and officers went to engage with him. At that time, the man picked up the knife and approached an officer in what the department called a “threatening manner.”

A second officer discharged his firearm once, striking the man.

Officers secured the weapon and began first aid treatment. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene and investigation remain active. A three-tier investigation will be conducted by the department’s Internal Affairs Office, the department’s Homicide Unit and the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

