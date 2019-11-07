Chesapeake teen who spearheaded local ‘Patriotism Project’ receives national recognition

Posted 9:36 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, November 7, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Chesapeake boy who took action to cover his neighborhood in red, white and blue was recognized on a national stage for his patriotism.

Over the summer, News 3 reporter Erin Miller told you about 14-year-old Charlie Hecht and his “Patriotism Project.

He saw there weren’t enough American flags on display in his neighborhood, so he struck a deal with a local Lowe’s, which gave a discount on flags to anyone who brought in a flyer that Charlie created. News 3 Anchor Beverly Kidd also gave him a People Taking Action award for his efforts.

On July 4, he reunited with Erin after he accomplished his goal.

Fox News recently presented Charlie with a Patriot Award. It’s an honor for American heroes – typically for military members and first responders – but Charlie was picked out of the entire country as an “Unsung Hero.”

Congratulations, Charlie!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.